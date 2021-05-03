Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 5.0% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $833,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,950. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

