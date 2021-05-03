Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.61 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30.

