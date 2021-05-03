Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,921 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $54,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $52.99. 241,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,988,830. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

