Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.07. 223,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,988,830. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.