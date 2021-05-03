Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $376.94 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $388.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

