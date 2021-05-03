Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $18,234,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,115 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $16,057,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $15,613,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $66.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

