Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

VO traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $232.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,241. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $235.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

