Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 108,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $232.41. 5,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,241. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

