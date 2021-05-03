Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 80.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $222.49 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $227.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.09.

