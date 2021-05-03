Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 13.6% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.41 and its 200-day moving average is $199.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

