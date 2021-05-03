Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $223.32. 4,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,629. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.09.

