Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 12.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.25 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

