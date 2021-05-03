Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Brown Financial Advisory’s 3rd Largest Position

Brown Financial Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 13.8% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,498,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 869,856 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Truefg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

