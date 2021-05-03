Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after purchasing an additional 839,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after buying an additional 746,729 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after buying an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,624,000 after buying an additional 638,238 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $65.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

