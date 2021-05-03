Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is BCK Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

BCK Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 107,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.51 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.