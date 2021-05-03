Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.3% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.51 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

