Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 11.8% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.78. The stock had a trading volume of 87,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,915. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

