Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 35.6% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $117,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.66. 70,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,915. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

