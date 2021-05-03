Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in April

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VTGDF stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Vantage Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
Vantage Drilling Company Profile
Further Reading: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.