Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Short Interest Down 21.1% in April

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vaxcyte stock remained flat at $$18.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. 9,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,778. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,299,417.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 14,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $357,700.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 199,188 shares of company stock worth $5,169,444.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,064,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,983,000 after acquiring an additional 688,500 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 276,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Vaxcyte by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

