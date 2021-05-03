VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Shares Gap Down to $15.55

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $14.98. VectivBio shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 53 shares traded.

About VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

