Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $282.45 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.79 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.30.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

