Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0607 on Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $2,271.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veil has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

