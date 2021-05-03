Velas (VLX) Market Capitalization Reaches $302.41 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $302.41 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

