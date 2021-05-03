Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 621.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Velodyne Lidar worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLDR shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

