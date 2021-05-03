Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 398 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $506.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $335.01 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $515.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.39.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

