Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 876 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.28 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $119.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average of $103.08.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.