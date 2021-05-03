Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $117.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

