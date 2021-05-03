Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 3,482 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Premier Financial worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

