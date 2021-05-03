Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 286.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,384 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period.

IGSB stock opened at $54.81 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95.

