Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $253.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

