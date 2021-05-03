Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. CWM LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 54.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 563,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 268,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $59.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

