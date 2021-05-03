Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

