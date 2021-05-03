Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,060 shares of company stock worth $3,767,001. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

