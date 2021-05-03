Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in CSX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $100.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,995,701 shares of company stock worth $201,327,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

