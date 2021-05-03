Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 205,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $230.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

