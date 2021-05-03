Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,161 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEY opened at $21.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

