Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

