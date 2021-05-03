Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 1,138 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $456.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.75 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

