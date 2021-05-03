Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 13,201 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 122.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,969 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $120.08 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,726 shares of company stock worth $1,064,230 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

