Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 2,168 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $182.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

