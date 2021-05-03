Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 120.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of MPC opened at $55.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

