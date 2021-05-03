Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 119.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,093 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Western Digital by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 568,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,789,000 after buying an additional 176,900 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Western Digital by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

