Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Harsco worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Harsco by 88.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Harsco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

