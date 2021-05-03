Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 3,515 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $102.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.