Venus (XVS) Price Up 86.3% Over Last Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Venus has traded up 86.3% against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $591.58 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $129.51 or 0.00223628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,160.69 or 1.00431166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00040107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000829 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001750 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 101.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,746,375 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.