Verasity Price Reaches $0.0390 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $145.60 million and $25.83 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,910,874 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

