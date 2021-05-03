VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VEREIT worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $722,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 152,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 47,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $49.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 53.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VER. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.