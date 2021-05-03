Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report sales of $31.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.70 million and the lowest is $30.58 million. Vericel reported sales of $26.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $162.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.50 million to $163.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $208.21 million, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $223.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCEL. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,242,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

