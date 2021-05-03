Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) is Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97,930 shares during the quarter. Vericel makes up 5.0% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Vericel worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.36. 4,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,114,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

